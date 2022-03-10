SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Sells $258,300.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SKYT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 75,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,491. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $406.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 73.16% and a negative net margin of 31.13%.

SKYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

