Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 11,353 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 11,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 165,526.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded down 0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,161. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 10.50 and a 52-week high of 15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 14.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

