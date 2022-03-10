Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes $1.68 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after buying an additional 878,054 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after buying an additional 707,190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after buying an additional 3,666,747 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after buying an additional 303,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,525,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,513,000 after buying an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.53. 17,959,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,233,305. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06.

