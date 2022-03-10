Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

