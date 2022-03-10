Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.67. 371,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. Avista has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,581 shares of company stock valued at $733,474. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avista by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.