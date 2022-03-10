Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 13,140 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 102,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,430,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,211,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

