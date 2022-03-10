Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,211.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $626,306.88 and $10,211.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,273.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.61 or 0.06626928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00260964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00738120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00067525 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00434845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.00365182 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,688,407 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.