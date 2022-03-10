Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Reaches $12.18 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $12.18 million and $197,872.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $27.06 or 0.00068734 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.