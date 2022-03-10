$1.42 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Akamai Technologies posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,010,469 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.53. 1,385,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $95.29 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

