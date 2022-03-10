Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,453,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 975,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.