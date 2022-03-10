Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.12

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $29,598.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,858,162 coins and its circulating supply is 79,858,064 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

