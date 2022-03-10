Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

TME stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 33,322,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,182,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

