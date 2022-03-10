Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.40. 18,432,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,142,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average is $169.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

