VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.63. VolitionRx shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 83,830 shares trading hands.
VNRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $141.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.73.
VolitionRx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)
VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
