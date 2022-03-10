VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.63. VolitionRx shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 83,830 shares trading hands.

VNRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $141.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 722.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 216,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VolitionRx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.