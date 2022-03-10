IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.07

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.07 and traded as low as $34.53. IGM Financial shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 1,245 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.4514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.02%.

IGM Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

