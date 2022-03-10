Nasstar (LON:NASA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.75

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 6,100 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £78.62 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Nasstar Company Profile (LON:NASA)
