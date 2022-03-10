TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.93

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.93 and traded as low as $33.26. TDK shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 79,718 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

