Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.86

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.86 and traded as low as $64.70. Onex shares last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 852 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONEXF shares. raised their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Onex from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Onex’s payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

