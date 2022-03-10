Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 566 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,982 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after buying an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $144,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 117.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 451,032 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.18. 141,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.45. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.