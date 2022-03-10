Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $18.06 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.13. 3,183,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,414. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

