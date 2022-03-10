Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clearfield by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BWS Financial began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,050. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $843.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

