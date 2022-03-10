$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $290.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 636.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $14.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

