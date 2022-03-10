Analysts Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$5.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.56). argenx reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 524.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($20.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.97) to ($16.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($17.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($369.57) to €350.00 ($380.43) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 364.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.69. 123,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.14. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $356.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.08.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

