CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.28

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.28 and traded as low as C$16.85. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 129,762 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

