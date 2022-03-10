Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.47 and traded as high as C$7.61. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 130,833 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$295.40 million and a P/E ratio of -99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.49.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,813,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,813,515. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 353,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,589.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

