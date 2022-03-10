Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 148.38 ($1.94). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 19,769 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £89.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Ware bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,823.90).

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.