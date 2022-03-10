W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Increases Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.057 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 177.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.24. 712,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

