Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Drops By 94.9%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDEIY. UBS Group upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($19.57) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of RDEIY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 52,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,911. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

