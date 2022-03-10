GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.74

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.
GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)
See Also
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.