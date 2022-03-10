Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.84

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.84 and traded as low as $81.02. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $81.04, with a volume of 24,404 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.