Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.79

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.79 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 238.19 ($3.12). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 238.19 ($3.12), with a volume of 1,161,541 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £215.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

