Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock remained flat at $$4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 284,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,063. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,015.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,910 shares of company stock worth $65,385.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 57,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 119,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 52,304 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.