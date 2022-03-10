Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock remained flat at $$4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 284,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,063. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,015.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,910 shares of company stock worth $65,385.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 57,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 119,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 52,304 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.