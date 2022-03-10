Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.