Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.060-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 237,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.