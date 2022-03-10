REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.13 Million

Brokerages predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will report $28.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.88 million to $38.00 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $168.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $217.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $192.30 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $315.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGNX traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.57. 249,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,418. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

