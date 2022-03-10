Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.99. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.78. 468,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,861. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

