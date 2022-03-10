Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives $9.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

