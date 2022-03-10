CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,638,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 60.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,060,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $337,762,000 after acquiring an additional 777,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.59. The company had a trading volume of 290,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,539. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average is $172.27. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

