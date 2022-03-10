CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $53,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.07. 4,998,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,724,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

