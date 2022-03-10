International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $124.35. The stock had a trading volume of 301,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,893. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

