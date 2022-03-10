CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.18. 248,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,075. The stock has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,571 shares of company stock worth $35,216,489. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

