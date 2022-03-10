NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.170 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.56.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.62. 1,932,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21. NetApp has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,623. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.