$127.45 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will post $127.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.04 million to $127.90 million. Workiva reported sales of $104.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $532.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.04 million to $533.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $636.87 million, with estimates ranging from $631.46 million to $643.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 347,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

