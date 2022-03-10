Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $5,983,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 3,137,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

