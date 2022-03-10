$268.78 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) to report $268.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.60 million and the highest is $269.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $275.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,926 shares of company stock valued at $585,485. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,871. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

