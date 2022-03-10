Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 394,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.24. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

