Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Indivior alerts:

Shares of INVVY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.83. 262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Indivior has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.