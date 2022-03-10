Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $471.52

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $471.52 and traded as high as $524.53. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $518.51, with a volume of 2,915 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $24.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.93 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.11 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.