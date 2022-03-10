Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $471.52

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $471.52 and traded as high as $524.53. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $518.51, with a volume of 2,915 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.
