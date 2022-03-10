CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,109,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

