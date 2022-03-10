Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.58

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.58 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 161.40 ($2.11). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.10), with a volume of 990,807 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a market cap of £338.40 million and a P/E ratio of -94.71.

In other news, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total value of £107,900 ($141,378.41). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($16,313.94). Insiders sold a total of 975,632 shares of company stock worth $136,567,952 in the last three months.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

